SHAWN CARLOS BANDY, 46, left his worldly home for a better place on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Too young, too soon. Alcohol ravaged his body from years of partying and good times. Then he was alone and struggling these last few years; isolated from those that once brought him happier times. Addiction is powerful. It not only affects the user but those who love and care for them. In the last month Shawn came to terms with the life he lived and the reality of his actions. Too late…but he said, "I did this to myself." A few days before his passing Shawn refused food and meds that were vital to him. He chose his terms. He is at peace.
Shawn was born on February 16, 1976, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Benjamin Alan Bandy of Proctorville, Ohio, and Susanne Ratcliff Douglas of Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susanne Ratcliff Douglas. Shawn was a kind, caring soul and adored his favorite dog, Lefty. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Notre Dame University. He enjoyed singing off tune, watching movies and playing video games and spending time with his family. Shawn is survived by his brother Ben Bandy (Sarah) of Huntington, W.Va.; nephew Bailey Morris of Ashland, Ky., and Uriah Evans of Proctorville; two nieces, Adaline and Gwendolyn Bailey and nephew Noah Bailey of Ashland, Ky., and Sandy Ratcliff and Eddie Evans, his very special aunt and uncle who cared for him throughout his life.
Sincere thanks to the staff at St. Mary's who provided kind, compassionate care to him during his final days. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers contributions in his honor may be made to Marshall University Foundation, The Ratcliff Family Flight School Scholarship, 9250 CR 107, Proctorville, OH 45669. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
