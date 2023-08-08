The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SHEILA D. TACKETT, 68, of Ironton, wife of Alan Lee Tackett, died Aug. 3 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at Resurrection Hope United Methodist Church, Ironton. Friends gather after 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Wilgus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Ohio State University, Lawrence County 4H Endowment Fund, 111 S. 4th St, Ironton OH or www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/details/604029 www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

