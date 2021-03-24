SHEILA KAY JOHNSON, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Joshua Blake. Sheila was a 1972 graduate of Chesapeake High School and retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. She is survived by her parents, Carroll and Wanda Keefer; her husband, Bruce Johnson; one son, Aaron Johnson; one daughter, Jerri Blake; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Kevin (Tonya) Keefer; three nephews; one niece; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery in Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

