SHEILA KAY JOHNSON, 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Joshua Blake. Sheila was a 1972 graduate of Chesapeake High School and retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center. She is survived by her parents, Carroll and Wanda Keefer; her husband, Bruce Johnson; one son, Aaron Johnson; one daughter, Jerri Blake; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Kevin (Tonya) Keefer; three nephews; one niece; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery in Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton Middle School teacher scrutinized for in-class comments
- BUSINESS BEAT: Three new businesses locating in Barboursville
- Former Milton Middle School employee indicted on sex abuse charge
- Judge rules teacher’s firing over social media posts was not violation of free speech
- Barboursville Middle School principal put on administrative leave
- Letter to the editor: Brickyard site not good for Davis Creek
- Prosecutors: Man raped Ohio teen, lived under her bed for three weeks
- LARRY G. PERRY
- Law declaring teacher, other public worker strikes ‘unlawful’ takes effect without action from governor
- DANNY JOE VICKERS
Images
Collections
- Photos: WVSSAC State Cheer Championship
- Photos: Spring weather brings people outside
- Photos: Easter Egg Hunt at St. Cloud Commons
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: West Virginia Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball
- Photos: Boyd County vs. Ashland, girls basketball
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Tolsia, girl's high school basketball
- Photos: Paint Party at the Cabell County Public Library
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Hannan, girl's high school basketball