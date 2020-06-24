SHELBIE J. RUGGLES HUGHES, of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of the late Carl and Lillian Ruggles, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 83 on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1937. Shelbie was a loving wife and mother, she was married to Kenneth R. Hughes of Proctorville, Ohio, for 64 years. They attended First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Valarie Evans (Terry) of Willow Wood, Ohio, Sharon Chandler (Melvin) and Connie Grizzell (Lee) of Chesapeake, Ohio; two granddaughters, Shellie Chandler Scribner (Ryan) and Mallory Grizzell; one grandson, Chad Chandler; two great grandsons, Thomas and Andrew Scribner; and siblings: Boots Hunter, Carlene Pine, Don Ruggles, Roy Lee Ruggles and Roger Ruggles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Ruggles Jr., and her sister, Brenda Ruggles Dingess. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Brother Clifford Hughes officiating. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, Inc., P.O. Box 464 Huntington, WV 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
