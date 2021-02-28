SHELLY ANN DOTY BAKER, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was born July 26, 1955, in Azusa, California, to Ruth Ann Waldrip and Robert Lee Doty, who preceded her in death along with one baby brother, Ricky Lee Doty, and her husband, John W. Baker. She is survived by her children, Jennifer McCubbin and Jonathan Miller; daughter-in-law, Brandi Miller; grandchildren, Elizabeth Miller, Madilyn McCubbin, Amelie Segura, Emma Miller and Gabriel Segura; her siblings, Robin Doty, Natalie Doty, Keith Doty, Kevin Doty, David Doty and Bill Doty. A loving mother, grandmother, sister and wife, Shelly passed away in St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia, surrounded by love from her family on Sunday, February 21, 2021. She will be missed and never forgotten. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery, Wayne County, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

