SHELLY MILLER RUSSELL, 56, of Waterloo, Ohio, widow of Eddie Russell, died Sept. 14 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at noon Sept. 17 at Vernon Furnace Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, to assist the family with arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you