SHERRY DIANE SHY WELLS, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 11, 2022. She was born April 26, 1943, in Huntington, daughter of the late Robert Shy and Avanel Shy. Sherry is survived by her husband of 60 years, Butch Wells; three sons, Kevin (Kim), Kent (Lisa) and Kirk (Jeramie); grandchildren, Brittany, Alex (Karrah), Jordan (Ashley), Kyle (Mikka), Lauren, Elizabeth (Chris Hughes), McKenna, Samantha, Luke and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Hattie, Noah, Case, Piper and Creed; a host of aunts and uncles; special friends, Jack and Mary Ann Howard; special friend and caregiver, Carol Ann Saults; and friend, Virginia Tucker. She attended Truth Independent Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved taking her grandchildren on vacations. Her family meant everything to her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice for their loving care. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

