SHERRY PAYNTER, 76 of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 29. Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville is searching for family members of Ms. Paynter. If you are family or have knowledge of her family, please contact the funeral home at 740-886-6164 or email ehallfuneralhome@outlook.com.

