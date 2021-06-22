SHERYL ANN STATON SLONE, 68, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Ronald Slone, died June 20. She retired as volunteer coordinator at Gallipolis Developmental Center. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. June 24 at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. A meal follows at Mercerville Baptist Church. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willis.funeralhome.com. Donations are suggested to the Gallia County Fair Relocation Fund, PO Box 931, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

