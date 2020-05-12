SHIRLEY A. BAITY, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Meigs County, widow of Raymond Baity, died May 9 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. Due to public health recommendations, there will be a private funeral service 1 p.m. May 13 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, with livestreaming on the funeral home Facebook page.  Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Holzer Senior Care Activities Fund, 380 Colonial Drive, Bidwell, OH 45614 or Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

