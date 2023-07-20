The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SHIRLEY A. SMITH, 86, of Willow Wood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. She is the daughter of the late Herman and Thelma Lawson. She retired from Harts Big Bear of Huntington, West Virginia. Later she and her husband, Everett Smith, and other family members ran Sugarbush Hitch Co., a carriage service. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Smith. She is survived by her husband Everett C. Smith and three daughters, Jayma Riley of South Point, Ohio, Tina Smith (Chris) of Coarsegold, Calif., Cindy (David) Pinkerman of Barboursville, West Virginia; eight grandchildren, John Fletcher, Crystol (Troy) Perry, Garrett and Colleen Schaefer, Everett and Mason Pinkerman, Bailey and Savannah Kisner; great-grandson Jackson Pinkerman; sister Janet Burnell of Clarksville, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory of Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

