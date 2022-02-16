SHIRLEY JANE POTTER, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born March 27, 1934, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Charles and Hazel Krouse Chenoweth. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerald Potter; three children, Debbie (James) Adkins, Rebecca (Doak) Russell and Michael Potter; five grandchildren, James Adkins Jr. (Amber Holley), Alicia Adkins (Jesse Anderson), Zacchary (Elizabeth) Russell, Ian Russell and Evan (Hannah) Russell; seven great-grandchildren, Jesse and Kinley Anderson, Pieper, Livvie, Smith, Dane and Walker Russell; and one sister, Joan Meekins. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.  Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you