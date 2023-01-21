SHIRLEY JEAN SMITH, 75 of Minford, Ohio, formerly of Zanesville, Ohio, died Jan. 19 at home. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Portsmouth (Ohio) Apostolic Church, 1209 Young St., Portsmouth, with visitation one hour before service. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at the St. Paul Sonora Cemetery, Zanesville. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org.
