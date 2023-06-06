Shirley M. Moore
SHIRLEY M. MOORE, 77, of Ironton, Ohio passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Ky. She was born February 5, 1946, the daughter of the late Fredrick and Maria Goody Harbolt. Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, James Moore, who passed away on September 7, 2021. Shirley was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School in Coal Grove, Ohio, and was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Lenora Carmon and Helen DeFrancis and three brothers, Fred Harbolt, Clarence E. Harbolt and Alfred Harbolt. Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Norma (Ralph) Sprouse of Columbus, Ohio, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th St., Ironton, Ohio with Rev. Wesley Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com to offer condolences to the family.

