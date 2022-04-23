STAFF SERGEANT TYLER CARLETON DOUGLAS MCCOMAS, 28, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on April 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. He served as the Administration Chief with the 3rd Marine Raider Support Battalion in Camp Lejeune, N.C. Upon entry into Heaven, Tyler saw standing behind Jesus was his grandmother Joyce A. McComas Johnson and Uncle Larry J. McComas. Standing behind them, he saw other family and friends who have gone on before including thousands and thousands of his band of brothers.
Tyler was born on July 21, 1993, to Lyle D. McComas. Tyler was a 2012 graduate of Chesapeake High School, where he was on the basketball and track team. Tyler was a car and coffee connoisseur. He was free-spirited and lived life to the fullest with a passion for God, country, and guns.
Left here on earth to share his memories are his father Lyle and his sister Candace McComas. Staff Sergeant McComas is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and friends -- including the Marines at the 3rd Marine Raider Support Battalion.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday April 24th, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family respectfully asks that donations and contributions be sent to the Fisher House Foundation at 12300 Twinbrook Parkway Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852 or at www.fisherhouse.org. The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military veterans and family can stay free of charge. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
AMY MICHELLE CAZAD ADKINS, 48, of Huntington, passed away peacefully April 16, 2022. Funeral…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.