STANLEY FOGAL, 36, of Coal Grove, Ohio, son of Richard and Rita Louise Hensley Darby of Coal Grove, died July 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 8, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, to help with expenses. www.phillpsfuenralhome.net.

