STELLA JANE WILLIS, 86, of Lawrence County, Ohio, widow of James O. Willis, died Feb. 18. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Coal Grove (Ohio) Memorial United Methodist Church. Public visitation is one hour before service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at the church Facebook page. Donations are suggested to the church, 222 Memorial St., Coal Grove, OH 45638. www.steenfuneralhome.com

