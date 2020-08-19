Essential reporting in volatile times.

STELLA LOUISE MYERS, 85, of Scottown, Ohio, widow of Lloyd Earl Myers, died Aug. 16 in Trinity Station, Flatwoods, Ky. She worked for Wilson Sporting Goods and Sunset Nursing Home in Coal Grove, Ohio. Public visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. A private family service will follow; burial in Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. For those wanting to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures.

