STEPHEN A. BAISE, 66, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sandi Crisp Baise, died Dec. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He was a retired educator. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, consider donations to local food banks, toy drives or the Democratic National Committee. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who lost leg after being pinned to tree sues drunk driver, lodge
- Cabell Midland's Caudill to trade hoorays for oorahs
- Wayne County man dead after standoff, shootout with police
- Drive-thru Christmas event at Huntington YMCA lights up the night
- BRIAN KEITH ROSS
- TOMMY EUGENE CLAGG
- Cabell County woman among new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
- Man admits to robbery, attempted murder of Huntington restaurant owner
- Charleston police officer Johnson dead at 28; sheriff’s office provides some details on shooting
- Cabell County man among new COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
Images
Collections
- Photos: First snow of the season hits Huntington
- Photos: Small Business Saturday
- Photos: Black Friday at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Girls High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Coal Grove
- Photos: Marshall vs. Wright State, men's basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Piketon
- Photos: Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter’s Thankful Furry Feast event
- Photos: Marshall basketball wins season opener over Arkansas State
- Photos: 2020 Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Winter Wonderland of Lights