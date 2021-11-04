STEPHEN HENRY SHEERS, 83, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at home. He was born October 14, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Gaylord and Mary Waltz Sheers. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Marsha, and brother, Charles Sheers. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Sheers; sisters, Judy Swann and Mary Kay Thomas; two sons, Mark Sheers of California and Mitchell Sheers of Pennsylvania; seven stepchildren, Joyce (Pete) Tressler of Kentucky, Janet (Don) Chapman of North Carolina, Georgia (Lewis) Braden of Kentucky, Ruby (Russell Gray) Shearer of Florida, Betty (Russell) Blevins of Kentucky, Bobbi (Scott) Bays of Georgia, and Allen (Tresia) Baldridge of Georgia; and granddaughter, Rebecca Sheers. He was loved by his family and loved by all. He served in the U.S. Army and worked all over the world. He made antennas for Ham Radios W8AFX. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

