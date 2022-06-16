STEPHEN KENT CORNWELL, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Sunday June 12, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. He was born on October 31, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his wife Amy Tomlin Huff; children Jared Cornwell and Kelsey Huff; parents Stephen Patrick Cornwell and Brenda Johnson Cornwell; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Randy Rhoades; and niece and nephew, Madison Rhoades and Carson Rhoades; mother-in-law Mary Rose Tomlin. Steve was the Manager of Operations with West Virginia American Water Company in Huntington, W.Va. He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, attending Marshall football and hanging out in his garage. Although rough on the exterior, he had a heart of gold. He will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Creekside Golf Course. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Make-A-Wish or Special Olympics, two organizations that were special to him. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- W.Va.’s 50-50 custody law now in effect
- Michael Maddox
- Artist known for regional portraits, landscapes dies
- Chuck Landon: Build new MU baseball stadium -- now
- BUSINESS BEAT: New FoodFair Supermarket opens in Milton
- Chuck Landon: New MU cagers raising eyebrows
- David Brett Brownfield
- UPDATE: Thousands still without power after strong storm
- Martin goes from Marshall baseball star to CEO of health care company
- Rosemary Sue Braley
Collections
- Photos: Rainbow Formal at the Memorial Student Center
- Photos: KidsFest concludes with dance party at Pullman
- Photos: 31st annual Old Central City Days
- Photos: Inaugural KidsFest Cardboard Boat Race
- Photos: Nitro Lady Wildcats Summer Hoops Shootout
- Photos: Marshall Football conducts one-day camp
- Photos: Art in the Park
- Photos: HPD swears in four new probationary officers
- Photos: Free Fishing Days
- Photos: American Countess Riverboat