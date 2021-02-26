On February 19, 2021, STEPHEN LAMB passed away in Athens, Georgia, after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Steve was a deeply religious man who was a lifetime member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and relied heavily on that faith during many Saturdays as a diehard Marshall fan. He was a man who truly valued family, fellowship with friends and helping others, which is someone that this world truly needed. Steve will be missed for his hearty laugh, compassionate soul and his life of service to the Lord where he impacted everyone he met. Steve worked with Special Metals for over 20 years and as a marketing consultant for Consultancy Resources in Huntington, West Virginia. He was a graduate of the University of Surry and received his Master’s Degree from Marshall University. Steve was preceded in death by the love of his life, Alice Lamb, and his son, Stephen Paul Lamb. He is survived by his daughter, Katie and Jeff English from Athens, Ga., his son, Philip and Holly Lamb from Birmingham, Alabama, and his sister, Vivian and Michael Dyer from Kent, England. Steve had two beautiful granddaughters, Charlie Lamb and Sara English, and his nieces, Maxine Fenton and Jo Dyer, and his nephew, Simon Rutherford. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church by Rev. Eric Porterfield. Burial will follow in Rome Proctorville Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate or St. Mary’s Foundation, 1230 Baxter Street, Athens, GA 30606, to help support others at the St. Mary’s Highland Hills dementia care facility. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church Facebook page.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Cabwaylingo Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- Sources: Former Herd greats Bartrum, Chapman to join Huff's staff
- BUSINESS BEAT: The Human Bean will be brewing soon in Barboursville
- New Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- American Pickers to return to WV, seeking collections
- Board to reopen discussion for five-day instruction, approves purchase for former Sears property
- Lineup for Huntington's 150th anniversary variety show announced
- Morrisey team raising funds to pay back AG for his campaign debts
- ESTHER LOUISE PERRY
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snowy scenes from around the Tri-State
- Photos: Area hit with second winter storm
- Photos: MU women's basketball vs. Rice University, Saturday
- Photos: Readers, reporters share images of Tri-State weather
- Photos: Fairland vs. Coal Grove, girls basketball
- Photos: Overnight snow piles on already ice-damaged area
- Photos: Boys High School Basketball, Fairland defeats South Point 55-45
- Photos: Ohio high school girl's basketball Division III sectional tournament championship
- Photos: Marshall University men's soccer vs. WVU Tech
- Photos: Ohio Division III boy's basketball sectional tournament semifinals