STEVE "JA" JAVINS, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Thursday July 21, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. He was born on November 8, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Ernest Jr. and Jessie Beckner Javins. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Javins. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Angela Boster Javins; one daughter, Jenny Javins; three sisters, Susan Burdette, Bobbi Andrews and Janet Booth; three nephews; and brother-in-law Alan (Donna) Boster. Steve was a US Navy veteran and a former employee of RF Steiner and Lawter Electric Motor Co. Steve started the River Cities HOG Chapter at Harley-Davidson and started the WV and OH Chapter of USMVMC. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

