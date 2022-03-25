STEVEN A. JACKSON, 60, of South Point, Ohio, brother of Dee Dee Jackson, Aaron Jackson, Victoria Jackson, Linda Johnson and Alma Chatman, died March 21 in ProMedica SNF Riverview, South Point, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. March 26 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation. www.wallacefamilyffh.com.

