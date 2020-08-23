Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

STEVEN CHAPMAN, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at home. He was born on October 31, 1948, in Kanawha County, W.Va., to the late Ralph Chapman and Betty Gross Chapman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Wolfe, and two brothers, Randy and Craig Chapman. He was retired from American National Rubber and also worked at Arch Coal Company. He was a huge Yankees and Marshall Fan. He is survived by his wife, Dee Chapman; one son, Derek (Robyn) Chapman of Proctorville, Ohio; two grandsons, Jack and Max Chapman; one brother, Terry (Gloria) Chapman of Barboursville; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Father Charles Moran officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.