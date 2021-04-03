STEVEN DANIEL HARPER, 44, of Ironton, husband of Sarah Pritchard Harper, died April 2. Arrangements are pending at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
