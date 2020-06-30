STEVEN HERBERT CLARK, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Teresa Clark, died June 28 at his residence. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
