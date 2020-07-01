STEVEN HERBERT CLARK, devoted husband, loving father and proud Papaw, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the age of 70, after a long battle with cancer. Steve made his last walk up the 18th fairway peacefully at home, with his family by his side. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Herb, and his mother, Louise. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; his children, Derek (Tiffany) Clark of Cottontown, Tenn., and Leslie Wolf of Cincinnati, Ohio; and numerous family and friends who meant the world to him. His memory will live in the minds, hearts and souls of his four favorite human beings, his grandchildren: Braxton Clark, Vera Wolf, Kellen Clark and Ellis Wolf. He had a special bond with each of them, and they were his absolute pride and joy. Steve was born August 5, 1949, in Huntington, to Herbert Robert Clark and Vera Louise (Tolley) Clark. A 1967 graduate of Chesapeake High School and a proud Son of Marshall (1971), he was retired from a long career in real estate and property management. During his healthier years, Steve enjoyed traveling with his bride of 49 years, Teresa (Eaton), and chasing a small white ball around golf courses across the region. A season ticket holder for several decades, Steve rarely missed a chance to watch his beloved Thundering Herd football or basketball teams in action. Steve loved live music of all kinds and especially enjoyed his many afternoons at Shucker’s in Jensen Beach, Fla., listening to the band with the waves of the Atlantic crashing in the background. He walked countless miles on beaches around the world, went zip-lining in Hawaii, cruised through the Caribbean, climbed Mayan ruins in Mexico, saw the 2001 GMAC Bowl comeback in person, and completed the New York City marathon. These experiences paled in importance to him when compared to watching his children graduate college, dancing at weddings, holding his newborn grandchildren, and attending every youth sporting event, gymnastics competition and elementary school program imaginable. Steve attended New Hope United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio, and was a life member of BPO Elks Lodge 313 in Huntington. He was a member of Proctorville Masonic Lodge No. 550 F&AM and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. Steve was a member at El Hasa Shrine where he was a driver, secretary and treasurer of the A-team transporting kids to the Shriners Hospital for Children in both Lexington, Ky., and Cincinnati, Ohio. At El Hasa, he was also a member of the Oriental Band, Hillbilly Clan, Motor Corps and an honorary aide. He was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters as well as the Order of Quetzalcoatl. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home, with Masonic Rites at 8 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. The family requests that anyone attending services please wear a mask out of respect for our friends and family who may have compromised immune systems. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Steve’s honor to Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.
