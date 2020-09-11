Essential reporting in volatile times.

STEVEN LESLIE CAHAL, 51, of South Point, Ohio, widower of LoRena Lee Cahal, died Sept. 6 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 12, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be three hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.

