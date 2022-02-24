STEVEN WAYNE STEWART II, 41, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in Florida. He was born October 6, 1980, in Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marsha (Fred) Pack; father, Steven (Norma) Stewart; three children, Madison, Emily and Colton Stewart; four siblings, Jimmie and Scott Stewart, Constance Riggott and Chad Simmons (Sarah); two stepsisters, Megan Evans (Bobby) and Hannah Pack; grandmother, Constance Stewart; grandfather, Thomas Adkins; and grandparents, Fred and Julia Pack; aunts and uncles, Chris (Alisa) Hunter, Tracy Smith, Scott Stewart and Rebecca Pack; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving in Iraq. He loved hunting and fishing. Steven was well known in the central and south Florida snook fishing community. He was the creator of the Instagram page named summertimesnookisforgooguns and was a member of the snookcityoutlawz fishing group in Tampa, Fla. The family wishes to express a special thank you and respect to Marine MSgt Arthur Grant in coordinating the return and escort of Steven home. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. American Legion Post No. 93, Kenova, will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post No. 93 or Toys for Tots. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
