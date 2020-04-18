SUE CAROL BRAMMER, 85, of Lancaster, Ohio, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of David Brammer, died April 16 at home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fairhope Hospice, Home of The Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130, online at https://fairhopehospice.org. A private graveside service will be held April 20 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

