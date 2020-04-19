On Thursday, April 16, 2020, SUE CAROL BRAMMER, loving wife of David Brammer and mother to their four children, went to be with Jesus at the age of 85. Sue was born on February 19, 1935, in Omar, West Virginia, to Woodrow and Dorothy Duty. Sue dedicated her life to her greatest passion, raising her four children and running her home in Proctorville, Ohio. After her children grew up, she worked as an Administrative Assistant at Marshall University. Sue enjoyed several hobbies including gardening, sewing, reading, writing, researching family history and studying the Holy Bible. She lived out a devout faith in Jesus Christ and desired for all those she knew to experience His goodness. During her time here, Sue was sweet, kind and caring. She often filled the gaps in other children’s lives by caring for them and their families. She was a faithful prayer warrior in her family’s lives. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Wilson Duty; her mother, Dorothy Mae Duty; her sisters, Linda (Willard) Kuhn and Woodena Rose Duty; as well as her son, Michael David Brammer. She is survived by her husband, David Brammer; her sons, Keith (Betty) Brammer and Chris (Kim) Brammer; her daughter, Lisa (Pete) Kandra; her two stepchildren, Jerry Stapleton and Kathy Brammer; her four grandchildren, Jayson, Erica, Addison and Emily; her four great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty (Steve) Fuller; and many other family members that she loved dearly. The family would like to thank the staff of The Pickering House for their kind, compassionate, loving support of Sue as she passed on. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fairhope Hospice, Home of The Pickering House, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130, in memory of Sue Brammer, or donate online at https://fairhopehospice.org. A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Barboursville
- Matriarch of Huntington sports family beats COVID-19
- Logan County 25-year-old dies from COVID-19 complications
- Barboursville Middle teacher produces hundreds of face shields for health care workers
- Business Beat: Julian's Market in Huntington closing 'indefinitely'
- WorkForce West Virginia explains CARES Act emergency unemployment benefits
- Marshall Health surgeon and Marine deployed to New York City to assist in COVID-19 treatment
- Police roundup: Logan County man arrested for spitting on Walmart merchandise
- Huntington nursing home says employee tested positive for COVID-19
- Ironton man receives jail time
Images
Collections
- Photos: Easter Service at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Eastbrook Elementary Surprise Drive-Through
- Photos: The pandemic in pictures
- Photos: Area storm damage
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank receives nonperishable food donation
- Photos: Drive-by Easter Bunny visit
- Photos: Highlawn Elementary School Neighborhood Parade
- Photos: Highlawn Holy Week Prayer Stations
- Photos: HPD officers respond to shooting
- Photos: Drive-by Easter Bunny visit