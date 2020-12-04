SUSAN D. LITTLE, 71, of Ironton, died Dec. 1. She worked in retail sales and medical coding and billing. Funeral service noon Dec. 5, Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Donations are suggested to Jeremiah 38 Ministries at www.jrermiah38.org. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. 

