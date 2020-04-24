SUSAN DIANE GALLAHER EPLION, 75, of South Point, Ohio, wife of James Eplion, died April 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Private service will be April 24, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Livestreaming is available by contacting the funeral home to receive a link. 

