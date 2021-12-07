SUSAN KARNES JOY passed away December 4, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia, after a long illness. She was the daughter of Fredrick and Henrietta Karnes of Logan County, West Virginia. Susan graduated from Logan County High School in 1961. She subsequently received a Bachelor’s degree in biology from Marshall University, and a Master’s in entomology and wildlife sciences from Texas A&M University. Susan held various professional positions at Texas A&MU College of Veterinary Medicine, the Smithsonian Institution, Marshall University Medical School, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She is survived by her husband, Jim; sister, Carolyn; sons, Jeff and Jon; granddaughter, Devan; grandsons, Zane and Levi; great-granddaughter, Morgan; great-grandsons, Enzo, Myles and Zeke. A private family service will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.

