SUZANNE J. GILLETTE, 76, of London, Ohio, wife of Paul Thomas Gillette Sr., died March 18 at home. She was a business manager for a real estate company. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. March 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Highlawn Neighborhood Association. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

