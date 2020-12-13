SYLVIA KATHLEEN THORNTON, 94, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born May 21, 1926, in Putnam Co., WV, a daughter of the late Silas and Genevia (Plumley) Bird. She was a former nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital and loved her flowers and gardening. She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Chaney of Wheelersburg; two grandchildren, Cathy (Mike) Lemay of Strasburg, OH, and Charles W. Chaney Jr. of Hallendale Beach, FL. Graveside services were held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, WV. Arrangements are under the direction of D.W. Swick Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, OH. Online condolences may be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.com.

