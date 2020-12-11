TABBATHA PAIGE THOMPSON, 26 years old, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away at home December 5, 2020. Tabbatha was born on January 26, 1994, in Huntington. She was a free spirit that will be remembered for her kind heart, unique style, personality, beautiful smile and her generosity. She loved to write, had love for the arts and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Lori Buffington; stepfather, Alexander Buffington; father, Christopher Thompson; stepmother, Shari Thompson; her sisters, Courtney Thompson, Gracie Buffington, Miranda Bailey; her brother, James Tolbert II; her step-siblings, Raindel Blevins, Taelor Blevins, Alex Blevins, and her grandmother, Mildred Berry. She is preceded in death by her dad, James Tolbert; grandmother, Beverly Sue Clagg; grandfather, Richard Lock; paternal grandfather, Phillip Thompson Jr.; and uncle, Bobby Sellards. Services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

