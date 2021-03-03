TAMARA SUE SMURR, 61, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, daughter of Don Jenkins of Kitts Hill and Gail O’Neill Culp of Gahanna, Ohio, died Feb. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired from the State of Ohio Treasury Department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 4 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.

