TAMMY L. “ME ME” MURDOCK, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born on December 11, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Carlyle and Frances Brammer Smoot. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Murdock, and sister, Pam Burgess. She is survived by her two sons, David Day (Christopher) and Kevin (Sarah) Day; one grandson, Konor Day; two siblings, Rick C. Smoot and Carla (Walter) Hendry; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you