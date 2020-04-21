TAMMY LEE DAMRON, 60, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Lloyd Damron, died April 18. Service will be April 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; however, due to current public health concerns and guidelines, visitation is by invitation only. The burial will follow at Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio.  www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

