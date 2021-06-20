TED H. TURLEY, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 11, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born July 30, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Kenneth K. and Clara F. Cobb Turley. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Turley Parker. Ted is survived by his wife, Karen Gillette Turley; two children, Kenny Turley and Teddie Anne (Rob) Spitzer; stepson, Jason Graham; and a brother, Kenneth E. (Connie) Turley; three grandchildren, Stormie Spitzer, Kevin Turley and Devin Turley; one great-grandchild, Lakyn Turley. He retired from the U.S. Navy with a Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal, and also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed classic cars and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to give a special thank you to Brenda Taylor, Reda Jarrell, Joni Canterberry, Sandy Light and Karen Schneider. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Rev. David Robirds officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

