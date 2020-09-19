TEDDY LEE BAMER, 59, of Ironton, died Sept. 16. He was a heavy equipment operator for Southern Ohio Trenching. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Etna Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio, follows. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. Sept. 18 at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
