Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


TEDDY NELLO PULLEN, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was born August 3, 1940, in West Hamlin, W.Va., to the late Dallas and Margaret Fugate Pullen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tara Michelle Rose; and sister, Gaye Gill. He was a US Marine Corps veteran and a member of American Legion Post 640. Ted was an avid Marshall fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vickie Pullen; four daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Mitzel, Helen (John) Jarrell, Angie Rose and Lisa (Rick) Galloway; special granddaughter, Teddi Rose (Andy) Boettger; grandchildren, Haydyn, Jalen, Joelie, Johnny, Mikey, Tiffany and Patrick; several great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Vicki) Pullen; and a very special friend, Jerry Hensley. A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Jerry Hensley. Visitation will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.