TERRI R. SWINDLER, 60, of Scottown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was born October 15, 1961, to the late Charles Ray and Joyce Grove Burd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Marty Snyder. Terri is survived by a daughter, Amber Swindler; two sons, Kurt (Rachel) Swindler and Aaron (Taylor) Swindler; grandchildren, Isabelle, Wallace and Emmett Swindler, and Julien Prudenti; sister, Cindy Snyder; brother, Craig (Brandy) Burd; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

