TERRY F. WISE JR., 49, of South Point, Ohio, son of Terry F. Wise Sr. and Ann Russell Wise, died Dec. 14. He was employed by Lawrence Recovery in Ironton. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 20 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Aid Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lawrence Recovery, 2111 South 7th Street, Ironton, 45683. www.slackandwallace.com

