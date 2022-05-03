TERRY MACK NEAL, 73, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born October 27, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Mack and Mary Neal. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Lujeanie McKinney, Telisa Humphrey, Momya Leochia Harmon; brother-in-law, David Bryant; and nephew, Deryk Neal. Terry grew up in Proctorville, Ohio, and was a 1968 graduate of Fairland High School. He was retired from Heiner’s Bakery where he worked for 25 years. He was known as the “South Point Bread Man.” He was a member of First Baptist Church of Russell, Kentucky, and a member of Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Thalia Bryant Neal; his daughter, Heather (Matt) Fletcher; two grandchildren, Sydney and Ty Fletcher; sister, Debbie (Rick) Dunfee; brother, Steve (Julie) Neal; aunt, Iva Jean Willis; mother-in-law, Edith Bryant; in-laws, Dequilla (Steve) Belcher, La Yvonnia (Douglas) Malone, Jack Humphrey, Paul David McKinney, Mildred (Tony) Lykins, Kenney, Cirilda (Steve) Dean, Gregory (Donna) Bryant; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his two poms, Foxy and Lulu. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Ken Gowen officiating the service and Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 performing masonic rites. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
