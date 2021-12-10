TESSA NICCOLE JOHNSON, 39, of Texas City, Texas, passed away at home, surrounded by her loved ones, on December 2, 2021. Niccole was born December 24, 1981, to Samuel and Donna Hogsett in Dallas, Texas. She will be remembered as a homemaker, daughter, wife, mother, proud Cheer Mom and friend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her parents, Samuel Hogsett and Sherry Fox of Crown City, Ohio; Donna Withers of Huntington, W.Va.; loving husband of 17 years, Duane Johnson; daughter, Emily Claire Johnson; sons, Kris Cessna, Andrew Thomas Johnson and Drake William Johnson; and pet dog, Braddock. In her honor, a visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, with services following at 8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.

