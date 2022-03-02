THERESA ANN CRUMP, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at home. She was born August 22, 1958, in Providence, R.I. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Taylor. She was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Roger Crump; father, Bob Garvin of Huntington, W.Va.; three sisters, Brenda Holley of Huntington, Donna Jarrell of South Point, Ohio, and Angela Pierce of Ellenton, Fla.; one brother, Andy Garvin of Huntington; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved her fur babies. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann’s Church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you