THERESA M. KLINE, 67 of Ironton, wife of David Kline, died Feb. 26 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. March 2 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pine Grove, Ohio. Burial in Pine Grove Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 1 at O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton.

